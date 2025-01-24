20-year-old apprentice among victims of blast at Bhandara ordnance factory

Nagpur: The blast at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district was so powerful that residents of three villages in the vicinity felt its impact, said the relatives of a 20-year-old apprentice who was among the victims.

Ankit Barai was among the four deceased whose bodies have been retrieved. As per Union minister Nitin Gadkari, eight persons died in the blast at the factory located in Jawahar Nagar. Rescue operations are still underway.

Ankit had joined the factory as an apprentice only last year, said his uncle Bhaiyarao Barai.

He worked in the 7.30 am shift, said Gulab Barai, a cousin.

Residents of three villages around the factory felt the impact of the blast, he said.

"We immediately rushed to the factory," he said.

Ankit's brother should get a permanent job along with financial assistance to his family, and villagers will stage a protest if no relief was provided, he said.

District collector Sanjay Kolte said 13 to 14 people were working in the "LTP section" where the blast took place. The National Disaster Response Force was carrying out rescue operations at the site.