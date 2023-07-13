Advertisment
#National

20-year-old arrested for `sexually assaulting' minor girlfriend

NewsDrum Desk
13 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read

Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) A 20-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl with whom he was in a relationship, police said on Thursday.

The girl had moved in with the man, who lives in suburban Bandra, ten days ago, said an official.

Her parents approached police on Wednesday alleging that he had sexually assaulted their daughter, following which the man was arrested under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act.

Further probe was underway. PTI DC KRK

