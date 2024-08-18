20-year-old B Tech student commits suicide in UP

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 20-year-old B Tech second year student from on Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the platform of the rapid rail station in the Muradnagar area, police said on Sunday.

The student, identified as Keshav, a resident of Bahadurgarh-Jhajjar in Haryana, left his hostel on Saturday evening, telling his friends he was going home, according to DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.

At 4 pm, Keshav, a student of computer science, arrived at the Muradnagar rapid rail station, where he purchased a ticket for Ghaziabad and after reaching the platform, he wandered around before approaching the edge of the platform and jumping over the railings, police said.

Onlookers immediately rushed him to the community health centre in Muradnagar, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The student's body was sent for postmortem, and his family was informed. Authorities did not find any suicide note and no complaint has been filed by his relatives so far, they said.

DCP Tiwari said appropriate action will be taken if any complaint is lodged.