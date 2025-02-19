20-year-old dies while exercising at gym in Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 19 (PTI) A 20-year-old man collapsed and died while working out at a gym in Ambalavayal in this hill district, hospital sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Salman, a resident of Kuppakkolli.

The incident occurred on Monday night while he was exercising.

A video of the incident showed the young man collapsing while working out at the gym.

Initially, Salman was admitted to a hospital in Ambalavayal for treatment. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he was on ventilator support. He passed away on Wednesday morning, hospital sources said.

Reports indicate that the cause of death was an internal brain haemorrhage. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK KH