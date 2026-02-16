20-year-old ends life in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Feb 16 (PTI) A youth died by suicide by jumping into the Swarnarekha river from Sapra bridge in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Monday, police said.

The victim, identified as Varun (20), a resident of Tamolia under Kapali police outpost, arrived at the bridge on a scooter and leapt into the river before passers-by could understand his motive.

"People who gathered at the spot informed police, who reached to the spot," an officer said.

Local divers were pressed into service to trace the body, which was retrieved shortly after the operation began.

Family members of the victim have been informed, police added.