20-year-old found hanging in PG room in Kota, suicide suspected

Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 1 (PTI) A 20-year-old student from Delhi was found hanging in his PG room in Kota on Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported from Sector 2 under the Vigyan Nagar police station limits on Wednesday evening, following which police reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary where an autopsy will be conducted once the deceased’s family members arrive, DSP Lokendra Paliwal told PTI.

Based on the documents found in the PG room, the deceased has been identified as Lucky Choudhary, who was studying at a local coaching institute till last year, though his present status is yet to be ascertained, the DSP said.

Choudhary had locked the room from inside, which the police broke open. The exact reason behind Choudhary taking the extreme step is not known yet, the officer said. PTI COR ARI