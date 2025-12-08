20-year-old found stabbed to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri; probe on

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died after he was found with alleged stab wounds near a hospital in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area on Monday, an official said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received about a man lying unconscious near the hospital.

A police team reached the spot and found the victim, with stab injuries. He was identified as Sumit.

A medical report has been prepared and the body, and an autopsy would be conducted at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital mortuary, the officer said.

The crime team has inspected the scene and collected forensic samples, he said, adding, a case has been registered in the matter.

"Initial inquiries revealed that Sumit had completed class 10 and was searching for a job. His parents are employed as housekeeping staff at a private firm," he added.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage from the area and are questioning locals. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the assailants, and raids are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects.