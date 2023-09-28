20-year-old goes missing after entering Netravati river during Ganesh visarjan in Nashik

Nashik: A 20-year-old man went missing after he entered the Netravati river in Maharashtra’s Nashik district during the immersion of a Ganesh idol, an official said on Thursday.

Raj Umesh Wagh waded into the water body at Pachore Vani village in Niphad taluka when an idol of Lord Ganesh was being immersed on Wednesday afternoon.

However, Wagh perhaps could not judge the depth of the water and slipped, the official said.

Due to heavy rains in the area, the river had strong currents, which also slowed down the search operation by the police and fire brigade, he said.

Wagh is yet to be traced, the official added.