20-year-old injured in car-motorcycle collision in Delhi's Alipur

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was critically injured when a car and a motorcycle collided in outernorth Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday near Bakhtawarpur. A senior police officer said a team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

"At the scene, police found a severely damaged car and a motorcycle. The impact was such that the car was found lodged against a tree, indicating the force of the crash," the officer said.

The injured motorcyclist was identified as Dev Sharma Ranbir, a resident of Delhi. He sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. PTI BM AKY