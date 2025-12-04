20-year-old man arrested in murder case in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Police have solved a recent murder case and arrested an accused, recovering the brick allegedly used to kill the victim, in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

According to the police, on November 27, a man named Pappu lodged a complaint at the Partapur police station that the body of his brother, Raju, was found in the Mohkampur Sector area and he had allegedly been murdered.

During the probe, the police identified the suspect as Honey alias Vineet Anand (20), currently residing in Shivpuram, Tejpur Nagar, in Meerut. He was arrested on Wednesday.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that he had planned the murder to take revenge. He claimed that about a year ago, Raju had assaulted him and allegedly made inappropriate remarks about his fiancee.

The police said the accused called Raju on the evening of November 25, and the two consumed alcohol. Taking advantage of Raju's inebriated state, the accused allegedly hit him multiple times on the head and face with a brick, killing him on the spot.

The brick allegedly used in the crime has been recovered based on his disclosure, the police said. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK