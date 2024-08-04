20-year-old man hangs self at park in Delhi's Rohini: Police

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a park in the Rohini area here on Sunday, officials said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Vijay Vihar police station at 5:30 am, a senior police officer said.

A police team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) hospital, where the man was declared "brought dead" by doctors.

The deceased was identified as Ovinder. A preliminary inquiry revealed that he had quarrelled with his family members on Saturday night over liquor consumption, police said.

"The deceased used to work as a labourer. The body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy. No foul play is suspected," the officer said. PTI BM RC