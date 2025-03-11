20-year-old man shot dead on busy road in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was chased and shot dead by around five assailants on a busy road near a police outpost in Mishrana locality here, an official said on Tuesday.

He said the youth, identified as Amogh Seth, a resident of Seth Colony in Hathipur, was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A book store employee, Aditya Kashyap, was also injured on hand when the attackers opened fire as the youth took shelter in the shop, police said. He is said to be out of danger.

They said the assailants fled the spot on two bikes after the incident, which happened on Monday evening.

Lucknow range Inspector General (IG) Prashant Kumar, who was patrolling the city on the day along with Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma to review the law and order situation ahead of Holi, inspected the scene of crime.

Speaking to reporters, the IG said, "Preliminary inquiry reveals that the deceased youth was said to have had a dispute with another person, Anmol Puri Bala. Thorough investigation would be carried out and the accused would be arrested soon." The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased, Bharat Seth, who accused Anmol and five unidentified accomplices of shooting his son dead and injuring the shop worker.

Kheri SP Sankalp Sharma said several teams have been formed to identify the culprits, and they are examining the CCTV footage.

The injured book and stationery store employee, Aditya Kashyap, who is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, said the youth ran into the shop to take shelter. The assailants fired at Amogh, during which he was also shot at in the hand, he said.