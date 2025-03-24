20-year-old man shot dead over old rivalry in UP's Meerut

Meerut, Mar 24 (UP) A 20-year-old man was shot dead following an argument over an old rivalry in a village in this district, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Manish Prajapati, a resident of Gokulpur village.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter that took place on Sunday night.

Manish was at his home and preparing for his birthday celebrations with his family members on Sunday night when a group of men arrived on motorcycles and started talking to him, police said.

A heated argument ensued following which they shot him and fled, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said that Manish was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"A forensic team and local police inspected the crime scene and based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, an FIR has been registered against the named accused," Mishra said, adding that police teams were actively searching for the suspects.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Bhavanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Kuldeep Singh said the murder stemmed from an old rivalry between the victim's family and the accused.

"Both sides had clashed in the Medical Police Station area two months ago, leading to an attempted murder case against Manish. He was jailed but later released on bail," he said.

The victim's family has named three individuals in their complaint and efforts are underway to apprehend them, police said.