20-year-old man stabbed to death as two groups clash over love affair in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A 20-year-old man has been allegedly stabbed to death as two groups clashed here over a love affair, police said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters that two people -- Shiva and Hrithik -- were critically injured in a clash at Patel Nagar locality in Nai Mandi area of Muzaffarnagar city late on Monday night.

Police rushed both of them to the hospital, where doctors declared Shiva dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem, the SSP said.

Two people have been detained for questioning in the case, he said.

Following the incident, security has been tightened in the area with the deployment of additional police force as a precautionary measure, police said.