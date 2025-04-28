20-year-old shot dead in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 11.40 pm on Sunday, when a caller informed police that his son, identified as Sameer, had been shot in J-Block of the area.

Sameer was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams inspected the scene, and senior police officials were present to supervise the investigation, the officer said.

A case has been registered at the Seelampur police station, and multiple teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend those involved, police said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.