20-year-old shot dead in Pune city, police suspect revenge killing

Pune, Sep 5 (PTI) In an apparent revenge killing, the son of an accused in the murder case of NCP leader Vanraj Andekar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pune's Nana Peth area on Friday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ayush alias Govind Komkar (20).

The incident took place at 7.30 pm, said a senior police official.

Ayush's father Ganesh Komkar is an accused in the murder of Vanraj Andekar which took place a year ago.

"Two unidentified persons fired 11 rounds and also attacked Ayush with sharp weapons. He was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival. We have formed multiple teams to nab the accused," said the official.

Vanraj Andekar, a former corporator, was murdered in the same Nana Peth area on September 1 last year. His father Bandu Andekar had a criminal background.

The police had arrested Vanraj's sister Sanjivani Komkar and her family members Jayraj Komkar, Ganesh Komkar and 17 others. Old rivalry and family and property-related disputes were suspected to be the reasons for the murder.

Two days ago, police had registered a case against eight persons including members of the Andekar gang and arrested two people allegedly linked to the Tipu Pathan gang on suspicion that they had supplied firearms to the Andekar gang. PTI COR KRK