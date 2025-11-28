20-year-old who mowed down two pedestrians in west Delhi arrested: Police

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man who had allegedly ran over two pedestrians with a speeding car in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area and fled from the spot, an official said.

The incident took place around 6.10 pm on Wednesday near the busy Jakhira Gol Chakkar. A PCR call reported an accident involving a Tata Tiago car in which two pedestrians were severely injured.

The victims -- Munni Raj (48) and Surajpal (74), a hawker by profession -- were rushed to a hospital by a PCR unit, from where they were referred to another medical facility for specialised treatment and declared unfit to give a statement, the officer said.

On Thursday, both men succumbed to their injuries.

The offending car was found abandoned at the scene of the accident and the driver was missing.

"An FIR was registered under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125(a) (endangering life or personal safety) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and teams were formed to trace the absconding driver. CCTV footage from the area was also examined," the officer said.

During the investigation, police traced the owner of the vehicle, Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat.

He told investigators that his son, Sumit Kumar, was driving the car at the time of the accident.

Subsequently, Sumit was apprehended and he admitted that he was at the wheel when the vehicle ran over the two pedestrians, the officer said.

"Kumar, a resident of Sector-12 in Sonipat, was arrested on Friday in connection with the FIR. The accused was asked to produce his driving licence and the vehicle's insurance policy, but he failed to furnish either document. Following this, provisions of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act was added to the current FIR," he said.

The officer said, additionally, charges under sections 5/180 and 146/196 of the MV Act were invoked against the vehicle owner Sanjay Kumar, for allegedly allowing his son to drive without a valid licence and requisite documents.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether the car was being driven at excessive speed at the time of the collision. PTI BM BM ARB ARB