20-year-old woman commits suicide

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by jumping off a 14-storey building in Dadar area here, police said on Wednesday. Zana Sethia, a third-year B Com student, allegedly jumped off the terrace of Techno Heights building in Hindu Colony on Tuesday evening, an official said.

She lived with her parents on the eighth floor of the same building, he said.

On Tuesday evening Sethia and two of her friends who visited her frequently went to the terrace, and suddenly she jumped off before the other two could do anything, the official said. She was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

No suicide note was found but the police found her diary where she had given a hint about suicidal thoughts, the official said.

According to her friends, she was suffering from depression after a failed love affair.

An `accidental death report' was registered at Matunga police station and a probe was underway. PTI DC KRK