20-year-old woman found hanging from tree in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in Saraya Gulab Rai village under the Nagra police station here on Sunday morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh said they received information about the death on the emergency response number, 112.

He said the deceased, identified as Pooja Chauhan, was found hanging from the tree on a rope. Her hands were tied from behind and her feet were nearly six feet above the ground, he added.

The SP said Pooja was alone in the house as her parents had left for medical treatment at PGI hospital in Lucknow two days ago. Her brother was in Gujarat and her married sister lived in Assam. The nearest house in the area was 40-50 metres away.

Singh said four teams comprising local police, a surveillance team, a circle officer from Rasra, and an additional superintendent of police have been assigned to investigate the case.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem and a detailed probe in on.