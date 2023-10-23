20-year-old woman hacks boyfriend to death with axe for refusing to marry her

Medininagar, Oct 23 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman allegedly hacked her boyfriend to death with an axe when he was sleeping for refusing to marry her, police said on Monday.

The incident happened near Kolhua village in Patan police station area of Jharkhand's Palamu district, they said.

The woman, identified as Anjali Kumar, was arrested on Monday, and her blood-stained salwar-kameez and the axe used for the murder were recovered, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Surjeet Kumar said.

Anjali was in a relationship with Dharmen Oraon (24). She wanted to marry her, but he refused the proposal. A jilted Anjali planned the murder and called Dharmen to a secluded spot surrounded by bushes on Saturday, police said.

After spending some time talking, Dharmen fell asleep on the ground. Anjali soon got the axe that she had kept nearby, and allegedly hacked Dharmen to death in his sleep, they said.

She then hid the body in the bushes, and left the place. The body was found by locals on Sunday.

Police said they cracked the case within 48 hours, and gathered the required evidence, besides arresting the accused. PTI CORR BS SOM