20-year-old woman, one-year-old son, die of burn injuries in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman and her one-year-old son died after sustaining burn injuries in Lahchura area of Jhansi on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of police (rural) Gopinath Soni said, "Pooja, wife of Kaushal Kushwaha, and her son died under suspicious circumstances. The family members have claimed that while cooking food in the morning, the woman poured some flammable material on herself and her son and set themselves on fire." According to the police report, other family members were working in the fields at the time of the incident.

Neighbours, after seeing flames coming out of the house, alerted her family and police. By the time the fire was doused, both the mother and the child had died from burns.

Police said Pooja had been married to Kaushal Kushwaha for four years.

"Her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law have been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway," the SP said.

"The bodies of the mother and child have been sent for post-mortem," he added.