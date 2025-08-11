20-year-old youth hangs self to death in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 11 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his rented accommodation here, police said on Monday.

The youth was identified as Abhishek Meena (20), a resident of the Mangrol area in Baran district. He had recently gotten admission in a university in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

According to police, the incident came to light on Sunday evening when the landlord came to the room and received no response after knocking on the door for some time.

He then peeped through the window and found the youth hanging and called the police.

During the investigation, the police found that Abhishek had returned to his rented room on Sunday morning after celebrating Rakhi, Circle Inspector at Mahaveer Nagar police station, Ramesh Kavia, said.

He said that Abhishek might have taken the extreme step sometime in the afternoon. Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and took him to New Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

No suicide note was recovered from his room. However, the initial inquiry suggested that some family issues could have been the reason, the CI said.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, the CI added.