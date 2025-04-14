20-year-old youth held for stabbing girl over death threats in Delhi Cantt

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old youth who allegedly stabbed a minor girl after she threatened him with death in southwest Delhi's Cantt area, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Amit, was arrested on April 12 after he was discharged from the hospital. He also stabbed himself in the stomach after killing the girl, police said.

A senior police officer had earlier said that when Amit asked the victim not to take gifts from other boys, the girl allegedly said, "Tum kya kar loge agar mai lu? Zyada bologe to tumhe marwa dungi (What will you do if I take it? If you talk too much, I’ll get you killed.)" Enraged and intimidated by the threat, Amit killed the girl with a knife.

The 17-year-old girl died on Saturday last week after she was stabbed on the evening of April 6. The girl succumbed to stab injuries on her neck and abdomen, including a cut on her windpipe. PTI SSJ HIG HIG