20 years of RTI, Delhi health dept still not alert about legal duties: CIC flags poor compliance

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Expressing concern over continued non-compliance with the RTI Act even two decades after its enactment, Chief Information Commissioner Raj Kumar Goyal has flagged lapses by the Delhi government's health department and said there is an urgent need to sensitise them about their statutory duties.

In an order in Hindi on January 16, CIC Goyal observed that despite 20 years of implementation of the RTI Act, public information officers and first appellate authorities in the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) were "not alert" to their legal responsibilities, and termed it a "serious issue".

The remarks came while disposing of a second appeal related to an RTI application which was filed on May 15, 2025, seeking details related to inspection reports, action taken and registration status of a private hospital in West Delhi.

The commission noted that no reply was furnished by the public information officer within the stipulated time, nor was any order passed by the first appellate authority, forcing the applicant to move the CIC.

The information was ultimately provided only on January 7, 2026, -- nearly eight months later -- and that too after the commission issued notices, highlighting what it termed "inordinate delay" and failure to discharge statutory obligations under the RTI Act.

Taking note of the systemic nature of the lapse, the CIC directed that a copy of the order be forwarded to the principal secretary (Health), Delhi government, for appropriate action. He also stressed the need for awareness and accountability among RTI functionaries.

The commission also issued a show-cause notice to the then public information officer for the delay in furnishing information, asking him to explain why a penalty of up to Rs 25,000 should not be imposed under the RTI Act. PTI MHS MHS SMV NSD NSD