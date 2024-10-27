20-yr-old youth, his partner found hanging in forest in UP's Lalitpur

Lalitpur (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) The bodies of a young man and woman, who were in a relationship, were found hanging from a tree in a forest area of Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district on Sunday, police said.

Villagers informed the police after they spotted the bodies in the Jakhaura area, Circle Officer Abhay Narain Rai said.

A police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for the postmortem, he said.

The victims have been identified as Bhagwachandra (20) and Archana (20), Rai said.

The officer said the duo were in a relationship but Bhagwachandra was allegedly forced to marry another woman recently.

He added that a probe has been launched into the matter. PTI COR ABN RPA