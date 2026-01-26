200 artistes from nine states take part in R-Day cultural gala in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government’s Department of Culture on Monday organised a grand cultural event along the Vidhan Sabha Marg here to mark the 77th Republic Day, in which more than 200 artistes from nine states and one Union territory took part, officials said.

Conceptualised around the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', and aligned with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the programme showcased the unity inherent in India's rich cultural diversity, an official statement said.

Artistes from nine states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura and Sikkim, and the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, presented the folk cultures of their respective states at the event.

The performances included folk dances of the Singpho and Nishi tribes in Arunachal, Jhijhia dance of Mithilanchal in Bihar, Raut Nacha of Chhattisgarh, Dhal-Talwar Ras of Gujarat and Rouf dance of Jammu and Kashmir, among others, the statement said.

Conch playing and peacock folk dance of Mathura, along with Dhedhiya folk dance of Prayagraj, were also on display, it added. PTI NAV ARI