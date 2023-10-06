200 CISF personnel inducted to guard nuclear fuel complex in Rajasthan's Rawatbhata

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) A contingent of 200 armed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel has been inducted at the nuclear fuel complex located at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan for providing a counter-terrorist protection cover.

The central paramilitary force is mandated to secure critical assets under the department of atomic energy (DAE) and the latest facility is the 18th under its security umbrella, a CISF spokesperson said.

The 200 personnel contingent, led by a deputy commandant rank CISF officer, took charge on Thursday after a formal ceremony, he said.

The nuclear fuel complex is relentlessly fuelling the nuclear power programme of India and to meet the fuel requirement of the upcoming nuclear reactors NFC Hyderabad is setting up a new facility, NFC-Kota at Rawatbhata, the spokesperson said.

This facility is adjacent to the existing heavy water plant-Kota and the project spans in an approximate area of 190 hectare with additional township area of 25 hectare, he said.

"Recognising the importance of safeguarding this facility, the decision to deploy CISF personnel was made to ensure the highest level of security and safety standards." "The induction of CISF personnel at the nuclear fuel complex in Kota is part of the government of India's commitment to bolstering the protection of critical infrastructure, thereby ensuring the uninterrupted availability of essential fuels for the nation," the spokesperson said.

The about 1.82 lakh personnel CISF is a central armed police force under the Union home ministry and it is tasked with guarding vital infrastructure of the Union government including critical assets in the aerospace and nuclear domain apart from some similar facilities in the private sector. PTI NES ZMN