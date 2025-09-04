200 families evacuated from flood-affected areas of Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 4 (PTI) Police rescued and evacuated nearly 200 families from flood-affected areas of Srinagar district as flood fears in rest of the valley eased slightly following receding of water level in Jhelum on Thursday.

The district police have also formed quick reaction teams to actively provide assistance to stranded citizens, a police spokesperson said.

"In response to the ongoing flood-like situation and heavy waterlogging in various parts of the city, Srinagar Police, in close coordination with SDRF and River Police, has activated a comprehensive evacuation and relocation plan to safeguard the lives and well-being of affected citizens," he said.

The spokesperson said teams from concerned police stations, along with River Police and SDRF units, have been deployed under the supervision of territorial officers across multiple vulnerable locations in the district.

"These teams have successfully evacuated and relocated nearly 200 families and individuals from the severely impacted areas which included 24 families and houseboat dwellers who were rescued from Peerzo Island and Basant Bagh," he said.

According to the spokesperson, 39 families were evacuated from Bonyarbal, S R Gunj, Malik Sahib, Safakadal, Pamposh Colony, Noorbagh, Guzarbal, and Madanyar Fateh Kadal.

"Around 20 families and individuals were evacuated and relocated from Dedi Kadal, Habba Kadal, Zaindar Mohalla, Tankipora, Karan Nagar, Kursoo, Iqbal Colony, and Aramwari while 20 families were rescued from Tailbal and vulnerable areas of Hazratbal," he added.

The spokesperson said 63 individuals were rescued and relocated from Panzinara-Mujgund, Bund Side, Maloora Bund, Khawajabagh Bund, Parimpora Bund, Bilal Colony Bund, Qamarwari, Rampora Chattabal Bund, Zenpora, and Tengan.

In addition to evacuation efforts, police have proactively identified and plugged potential breaches in embankments, preventing further escalation of the flood-like situation, he said.

District Police Srinagar has also formed contingency teams and quick reaction teams across all police establishments of the district to actively provide aid and assistance to stranded citizens, regulate traffic at congested areas and reach the doorsteps of affected families.

Moreover, round-the-clock dedicated helplines have been set up to assist citizens in any crisis.

"The citizens are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall; report incidents such as waterlogging, fallen trees, or electric hazards to the nearest police station or Police Control Room (PCR); cooperate with police and emergency services and adhere strictly to official advisories," the spokesperson added. PTI MIJ KVK KVK