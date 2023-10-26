200 illegal structures demolished during anti-encroachment drive in Kalyan

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) As many as 200 illegal structures were razed during an anti-encroachment drive in Kalyan (East) town of Thane district on Thursday, the local civic body said.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials carried out the drive with the help of police in a locality where the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has undertaken a road widening work, an official release said.

Illegal sheds, scrap outlets, stairs of shops and other encroachments were removed during the day-long drive, it said. PTI COR RSY