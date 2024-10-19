200 kg ganja smuggled from Andhra Pradesh seized in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI) The Central Intelligence Unit, Chennai Range of Enforcement Bureau CID Tamil Nadu, apprehended four people allegedly involved in interstate ganja smuggling and seized 200 kg ganja worth about Rs 20 lakh from them, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

A mini load carrier and a car bearing Andhra Pradesh registration numbers were confiscated reportedly for transporting ganja from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and selling it in Tamil Nadu, during the major operation on October 17.

Following a tip-off, the Central Intelligence Unit, Chennai team, intercepted a vehicle carrying bananas near Elavur check post, in Tiruvallur, near here, and upon examination found 10 parcels of ganja weighing 100 kgs.

The team led by Inspector Anbarasi found a secret chamber in the vehicle and seized another 10 parcels weighing 100 kgs, a release here said.

Advertisment

The operation was supervised by the Superintendent of Police, CIU, Chennai, V Shyamala Devi, and Inspector General of Police, Enforcement, Chennai, N M Mylvahanan.

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, and ADGP Enforcement Bureau CID A Amalraj, appreciated the successful conduct of the operation.

"Public are requested to provide any information regarding peddling of narcotic drugs to the toll-free number: 10581 or CUG No. 9498410581. Strict confidentiality will be maintained," the release stated and added that the Enforcement Bureau, CID, Tamil Nadu, was taking all efforts to control the prevalence of narcotic drugs in the state. PTI JSP ROH