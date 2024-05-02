200 kg gelatin sticks, detonators recovered in Mizoram

Aizawl, May 2 (PTI) The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized around 200 kg of gelatin sticks and 200 detonators in Silaimual area on the outskirts of Aizawl, officials said.

The joint operation was carried out on Tuesday during which a 45-year-old local resident from Mamit was also arrested, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The vehicle used for transporting the explosives has been impounded, it said.

The Mizoram Police had seized 8,000 gelatin sticks and 1,500 detonators in Hnahthial town near the Myanmar border on Tuesday, the officials said. PTI CORR RBT