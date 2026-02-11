200 tribal youths from LWE-hit districts visit Delhi Assembly under exchange programme

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Around 200 youths from tribal districts affected by Left Wing Extremism across five states visited the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday under the 17th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, where Speaker Vijender Gupta spoke to them on the role of young citizens in nation building.

Addressing the delegation in the Assembly complex, Gupta said engagement with democratic institutions was crucial to realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“When our youth from every region of the country step forward with confidence, Viksit Bharat moves from vision to reality,” Gupta said, adding that when young citizens engage with “living institutions of democracy, they do not merely learn history, they become part of the nation’s continuing constitutional journey”.

The speaker also acknowledged the efforts of the 36 youth officers who cleared stages of the UPSC examination but did not make it to the final list, stating that public service remains an open and dignified avenue for committed young citizens.

The participants were given a guided tour of the Assembly, and briefed about its historical legacy and functioning as a constitutional institution.

The programme, organised in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs, brought together youths from several districts affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), including Bastar, Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur and Mohla-Manpur in Chhattisgarh, West Singhbhum in Jharkhand, Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, Kandhamal and Kalahandi in Odisha, and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.

A documentary titled ‘Shri Vithalbhai Ki Gaurav Gatha’ was screened on the occasion, highlighting the contributions of Vithalbhai Patel, the first Indian president of the Central Legislative Assembly, the lower house of British India's legislature, in 1925.

Gupta also informed the delegation about a commemorative coffee table book published by the Assembly – 'Shatabdi-Yatra: Veer Vithalbhai Patel' – documenting its institutional and historical legacy.