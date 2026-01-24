200 youths receive appointment letters in Arunachal at 18th Rozgar Mela

Itanagar, Jan 24 (PTI) As part of the 18th Rozgar Mela held across the country on Saturday, 200 youths in Arunachal Pradesh received appointment letters at a programme organised at the ITBP NE Frontier headquarters here.

In all, more than 61,000 aspirants were offered job letters across the country.

Inspector General of ITBP NE Frontier headquarters Amitabh Gupta handed over appointment letters to the 200 candidates, including 38 women, during the event, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the job fair at 45 locations throughout the country via video conferencing.

Addressing the event, Modi said connecting youth with skills and providing employment and self-employment opportunities has been a top priority of the government.

He said the Rozgar Mela was launched to bring government recruitment into mission mode and has now become an important platform through which lakhs of young people have received government jobs.

Highlighting India’s demographic strength, Modi said the country is among the youngest nations in the world and the government is working to create opportunities for youth both within the country and abroad.

Highlighting women’s participation, Modi said more than 8,000 women received job letters in the current Rozgar Mela.

He said schemes like Mudra and Startup India have encouraged women-led enterprises and self-employment.

Across the country, the recruits will join organisations under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, department of financial services, department of higher education, among others. PTI UPL UPL MNB