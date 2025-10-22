2,000 armed policemen to be deployed for Nuapada bypoll

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (PTI) Around 2,000 armed policemen would be deployed to ensure free and fair elections in the bypoll to the Nuapada assembly constituency, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The 2,000 armed policemen would be deployed in addition to the district police personnel, the officer said.

This was decided at the security review meeting for the Nuapada byelection presided over by Odisha DGP Y B Khurania here on Tuesday, he said.

"A total of 14 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 5 platoons of OSAP/APR, 35 mobile patrolling units, 18 flying squads, and 18 Static Surveillance Teams (SST) will be mobilised, in addition to the district police personnel," an Odisha Police Headquarters statement said.

Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R S Gopalan said helicopters will also be used to transport polling personnel to eight remote polling booths located in forest areas.

"A total of 47 polling booths in Maoist-affected areas have been identified as sensitive and will have enhanced security measures in place to prevent any disruptions," the CEO said.

Voting will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in all booths, the voting time in Maoist hit areas will be 7 am to 4 pm, he said. There are 358 polling stations (booths) in Nuapada, an increase of 56 from the previous count. Out of these, 35 are located in urban areas and 322 are in rural areas, the CEO's office said.

ADGP (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeev Panda said combing operations and anti-Maoist drives have been intensified in affected areas of the district. A comprehensive security plan has already been finalised to ensure peaceful polling, he said.

The DGP has issued instructions to police to follow ECI guidelines and the strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct and the security of VIP and VVIP movements during the poll period.

He said that the police should intensify crackdown on alleged illegal money flow, and the seizure of illicit arms and liquor. He also suggested that the district police execute all pending non-bailable warrants (NBWs) ahead of the polling day.

ADGP (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said there is a need to strengthen mobile patrolling, deploy flying squads, and establish check posts at key entry points to intercept suspicious persons and vehicles.

State Intelligence Director R P Koche asked the DIGs and SPs to closely monitor the law and order situation in and around the constituency.

There are 19 candidates in the fray for the Nuapada bypoll. The voting for the bypoll will take place on November 11.

The by-poll in Nuapada was necessitated due to demise of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. PTI AAM AAM RG