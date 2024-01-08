2,000 chickens burnt alive as fire engulfs poultry farm in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a poultry farm in the outskirts of Jammu city, claiming the lives of over 2,000 chickens, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Doke Jagir area of Akhnoor tehsil here on Sunday night in the farm, owned by one Ranjeet Singh, they added.

The fire, which erupted suddenly, quickly spread throughout the entire poultry facility, engulfing the entire farm, the officials said.

Over 2,000 chickens perished in the intense fire, they said.

Efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage and investigate the cause of the fire, they added. PTI AB RPA