2,000 devotees participate in Bhang Sneha Milan at Ramdevra Fair in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Sep 3 (PTI) Around 2,000 devotees from across the country participated in the 45th All India Bhang Sneha Milan programme held in Ramdevra near Pokhran here, officials said on Wednesday.

The annual event, part of the Bhadwa Fair or Ramdevra Fair dedicated to folk deity Baba Ramdev, was held on Tuesday. The devotees prepared and consumed over 300 litres of bhang -- a cannabis-infused concoction -- in a display of communal harmony and devotion.

They ground the bhang by hand on stone slabs for more than three hours and then added milk, cashews, almonds, mishri, saffron and other ingredients to enhance the taste.

The preparation was accompanied by chants of "Baba Ramsapir" and "Bhole" as the devotees offered the concoction to Lord Shiva before consuming it.

"The annual programme aims to foster unity among people from diverse communities and religions," organiser Hiralal Harsh said.

The event lasted three hours and attracted hundreds of spectators.

The fair is a symbol of unity and cultural heritage, the organisers said, adding that the Bhang Sneha Milan stands out as a distinctive highlight of the fair, attracting people from across the state and the country.

Baba Ramdev's shrine, located at Runicha Dham in Pokhran and popularly called Ramdevra, attracts devotees from different religions, including Hindus, Muslims, Jains and Sikhs.

Historians note that Baba Ramdev, regarded as an incarnation of Lord Krishna and a spiritual figure venerated for social equality, took samadhi in 1459 AD at the age of 33. Since then, his shrine has been a centre of faith and harmony.