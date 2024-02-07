2,000 people suffer from food poisoning after meal at event in Nanded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) Nearly 2,000 people suffered from food poisoning after consuming food at a religious event held at a village in Maharashtra's Nanded district, an official said on Wednesday.

A religious discourse was held in Koshtwadi village under Loha tehsil on Tuesday where locals and people from nearby Sawargaon, Postwadi, Risangaon and Maski villages gathered and consumed food at around 5 pm.

The people started complaining of vomiting and loose motions in the wee hours of Wednesday, the official said.

Initially, 150 people facing these health issues were admitted to the sub-district hospital at Loha in Nanded.

But later, more people faced similar issues following which 870 patients were admitted to various other health facilities including the Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College, the official said.

More beds have also been arranged at the Government Ayurvedic hospital of Nanded in case of a requirement.

Samples of the patients were taken for an investigation, the official said.

Five teams were deployed for a survey in the affected villages. A rapid response team has also been formed to investigate the matter, the official said.

No life loss has occurred in the incident and the patients admitted at various facilities are stable, he said, adding that a process has begun to discharge the patients after treatment. PTI AW GK