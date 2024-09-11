20,000 kg of sweets seized during inspection by Rajasthan food safety dept

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) A team of Rajasthan's food safety department on Tuesday seized 20,000 kg of sweets during an inspection here at a sweet manufacturing company, officials said.

Additional Commissioner of the department Pankaj Ojha said the team took action against Vinayak Milk Food Products in Jalasu village. Rasgulla was being manufactured in "filth" and bees and insects were present in the milk and syrup, he said.

Rasgullas ware being packed in paper and cooled in dirty water, the official added.

Ojha said kesar bati, rajbhog, rasgulla, rasmalai etc. were being packed under the name of many brands. About 20,000 kg of rasgullas, rajbhog, kesar bati were confiscated here, he added.