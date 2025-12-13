2001 Parliament attack anniversary: J-K L-G pays tributes to fallen heroes

Srinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday paid tributes to those who were killed in a terror attack on the Parliament House in 2001, saying their heroism and selfless service to the nation will continue to inspire every Indian.

The attack on this day in 2001 was carried out by five armed terrorists. But personnel from the then Parliament Security Service, CRPF and Delhi Police foiled the attack, with no terrorist being able to enter the building.

"My sincere tributes to the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the dastardly attack on our Parliament in 2001. Their heroism, courage and selfless service to the nation will continue to inspire every Indian," the L-G said in a post on X.

Six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, a gardener and a TV journalist were killed in the attack. All five terrorists were gunned down in the forecourt of the then Parliament building. PTI SSB NSD NSD