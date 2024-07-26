2006 Railway exam paper leak case: UP court frames charges against 18 people

Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) A court here has framed charges against 18 people, including sitting SBSP MLA Bedi Ram, in two separate cases related to the alleged leak of the Group D railway recruitment question paper in 2006.

Special Judge Pushkar Upadhyay fixed August 7 for presenting prosecution evidence in both the cases.

The proceedings against accused Krishna Kumar Yadav have been terminated due to his death.

According to the prosecution, hearing is underway in the court in two separate cases against 18 accused regarding alleged rigging of the Group D recruitment exam.

While the first case is related to fraud and has been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Resources Act, the second case has been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court has rejected an application by the accused for discharge in both the cases. On February 26, 2006, the then additional superintendent of police of the Special Task Force, Rajesh Pandey, and his team arrested Ram, Vipul Dubey, Sanjay Srivastava, Krishna Kumar, Manoj Kumar Maurya, Shailesh Kumar Singh, Ramkripal Singh, Bhadramani Tripathi, Anand Kumar Singh, Krishnakant, Dharmendra Kumar, Ramesh Chandra Patel, Mohammad Aslam, Awadhesh Singh, Sushil Kumar and Akhtar Hussain.

At the time of arrest, the police had recovered several vehicles along with the question paper related to the Railway Recruitment Group D examination of February 26, 2006, from the accused.