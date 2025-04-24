2008 Mumbai attack: Delhi court junks Tahawwur Rana plea to talk to kin

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the plea of jailed 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana seeking to talk to his family members.

"Not allowed," special Judge Chander Jit Singh held.

Rana filed the plea through his lawyer and said talking to his family members was a fundamental right and they must be worried about his well being.

The NIA opposed the application, arguing he could share crucial information if allowed to speak with his family members.

The anti-terror agency said the investigation was at a crucial stage.

On April 10, the court remanded the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman to 18 day custody.

The NIA alleged as a part of the criminal conspiracy, accused David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Rana before his visit to India.

Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an e-mail to Rana detailing his belongings and assets, the NIA told the court seeking his remand.

Headley also informed Rana about the involvement of Pakistani nationals Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman, who are also accused in the case, in the plot, it alleged.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks main conspirator Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault. PTI UK AMK AMK