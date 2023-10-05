2011 murder of Prof Ramakrishna: Six, including his brother, get life sentence

Bengaluru, Oct 5 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday awarded life sentences in the 2011 murder of Prof A S Ramakrishna, the administrative officer of KVG Polytechnic in Dakshina Kannada district, to six people, including his brother.

The HC had found the six accused guilty of the murder in its judgment on September 27.

The division bench headed by Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar pronounced the quantum of punishment from the Dharwad bench on Thursday.

The victim’s brother Dr Renuka Prasad and the other accused Manoj Rai, H R Nagesh, Vamana Poojary, Sharan Poojary and Shankara were found guilty by the court.

All six were sentenced to life imprisonment but Sharan Poojary is absconding. The HC has directed the trial court to issue a non-bailable warrant for his arrest.

The HC also directed the payment of Rs 10 lakh as compensation by Dr Renuka Prasad to the victim’s wife. Considering that Renuka Prasad is suffering from many ailments, the court directed that he be provided with necessary medical aid in prison.

The trial court had acquitted the accused, which was challenged by the prosecution in the high court.

The incident dates back to April 28, 2011 when Prof Ramakrishna was hacked to death while he was on a morning walk.

The KVG Academy was founded by Kurunji Venkataramana Gowda who divided it between his sons K V Chidananda and Renuka Prasad. Another son, A S Ramakrishna, was the principal of KVG Polytechnic. Upset with the division and on the assumption that it was done on the behest of Ramakrishna, Renuka Prasad had hired contract killers to eliminate him. PTI CORR RS ANE