2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case: Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Sanjeev Balyan appear in court

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) UP minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal, former union minister Sanjeev Balyan, ex-BJP MLA Umesh Malik, Narsinghanand Saraswati and others appeared in a special MP/MLA court here in connection with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case on Friday.

Special Judge Devendra Singh Fauzdar has fixed July 9 for further hearing in case.

The prosecution officer Niraj Singh told PTI here that 21 people have been accused of delivering hate speeches on August 2013.

According to prosecution, it is alleged that the accused participated in a panchayat meeting and incited violence through their speeches in August 2013.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September of 2013 had left more than 60 people dead and over 40,000 displaced. PTI COR CDN NB NB