2016 arson case: SC flags delay in trial, asks Maharashtra for explanation

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday flagged the delay in trial of a 2016 arson case, involving advocate Surendra Gadling, and asked the Maharashtra government for an explanation.

Grilling the prosecuting agency over a person's incarceration without trial, a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi enquired about the time frame for the conclusion of trial.

Gadling has challenged a January 2023 order of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court which refused to grant him bail in the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, pointed out his client's incarceration of 6.7 years in the case.

"At this stage, we want to see what is the material," the bench told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju.

The top court flagged his long incarceration as the other issue while seeking an explanation from the prosecution on the point of trial in the case.

"We require some clarifications on certain issues. What is the reason for delay in trial," the bench asked.

The bench was informed that the application for discharge was pending in the case and sought to know the reason for the non-disposal of the plea.

The matter was posted for October 29.

On December 25, 2016, Maoist rebels allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles that were being used for transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

Gadling is accused of providing aid to Maoists, who were working at the ground level. He was also alleged to have entered into a conspiracy with various co-accused and some of those absconding in the case.

He was booked under various provisions of anti-terror law the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the IPC.

Gadling was alleged to have provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels.

He is accused of having asked the Maoists to oppose the operation of Surjagarh mines, and instigated many locals to join the movement.

Gadling is also an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case relating to alleged provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 which police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district. PTI ABA ABA AMK AMK