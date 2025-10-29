2016 arson case: SC grants one week to Maharashtra to file documents

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted one week time to the Maharashtra government for filing documents in a 2016 arson case involving advocate Surendra Gadling in which the apex court had flagged the delay in trial.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi was hearing Gadling's plea challenging a January 2023 order of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court which refused to grant him bail in the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

On September 24, the apex court had sought some clarifications from the state and asked it to explain what was the reason of delay in the trial.

It had also asked the state to indicate within how much time the prosecution would complete the trial.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the state, requested the bench to grant a week time to place the documents.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, opposed the request and said over four weeks had already gone by and the state was still seeking more time.

Raju urged the bench that one week time be granted to file documents as a last chance.

The bench granted a week time to the state for filing documents.

It also granted liberty to Gadling to file counter affidavit and posted the matter for hearing after that.

On September 24, Grover had told the bench that Gadling was incarcerated for over six years and seven months in the case.

The top court had flagged his long incarceration and sought explanation from the prosecution about the trial.

"What is the reason of delay in trial? It may be explained in brief by the prosecution agency," the bench had said.

On December 25, 2016, Maoist rebels allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles that were being used for transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

Gadling is accused of providing aid to Maoists, who were working at the ground level. He was also alleged to have entered into a conspiracy with various co-accused and some of those absconding in the case.

He was booked under various provisions of anti-terror law the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

Gadling was alleged to have provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels.

He is accused of having asked the Maoists to oppose the operation of Surjagarh mines, and instigated many locals to join the movement.

Gadling is also an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case relating to alleged provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 which police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district. PTI ABA ABA DV DV