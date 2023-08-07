2016 blast case accused create ruckus at Kollam court complex

Kollam (Ker), Aug 7 (PTI) Four people accused in a case related to a low-intensity IED blast at Kollam District Collectorate in 2016 created a ruckus on Monday on the court premises here where they were brought to stand trial.

Abbas Ali, Karim Raja, Dawood Sulaiman, and Shamshudeen who hail from Madurai in Tamil Nadu were brought to the Kollam District Court from Kadapa jail in Andhra Pradesh.

In the commotion that took place in the afternoon, the accused started shouting and used their handcuffs to smash window panes.

Stated to be members of the outfit named Base Movement, the accused started the ruckus demanding to see the judge, a senior police official told PTI.

Kerala Police officials and the special team from Andhra Pradesh, who escorted the accused, soon detained them and shifted them from the premises. The trial in the 2016 blast case, in which one person was injured, was supposed to begin today.

"They were seated on a bench outside the court hall. But they created a ruckus, demanding to see the judge. They were immediately detained," police said.

On June 15, 2016, a low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device kept under an unused jeep exploded at the collectorate cum-district courts complex, injuring a 61-year-old man.

Police had recovered gelatin sticks, 17 batteries and fuse materials from the jeep.

The accused have now been shifted to Poojappura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram.

The trial will be held via video conferencing as it was decided earlier, police said. PTI RRT RRT ANE