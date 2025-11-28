2016 teacher recruitment: Cal HC asks SSC to produce list of those appointed after panel's expiry

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) to produce before it the list of candidates who were appointed in the 2016 recruitment process for teachers after the expiry of the panel.

Petitioners challenged the 2025 recruitment rules for teachers in West Bengal government-run and -aided schools for classes 9-10 and 11-12, pursuant to which an ongoing selection process is being conducted.

One of the petitioners also claimed that the SSC has not produced the list of candidates who were appointed in the 2016 recruitment process after the expiry of the panel.

Justice Amrita Sinha directed the SSC to produce before the court the list of candidates who were given appointment, after the expiry of the panel for teachers, in West Bengal government-run and -aided schools as per the 2016 SLST (School Level Selection Test).

The panel for the recruitment process of the SLST 2016 for classes 11-12 expired in November 2018, and for classes 9-10 in March 2019.

Justice Sinha said that the matter would come up for hearing again on December 10.

Appearing for some petitioners, senior advocate Bikash Bhattacharya prayed that the court ensure that the ongoing selection process for teachers is made absolutely beyond a reasonable doubt to instil confidence in society.

Some petitioners, who are freshers, challenged the provision of granting ten marks for prior teaching experience and prayed that this be not allowed to keep every candidate at par.

Their lawyer Billwadal Bhattacharya submitted that this provision is hitting directly at the principle of equality as enumerated in Article 14 of the Constitution. PTI AMR BDC