2017 actress assault case: Kerala court to pronounce verdict on Dec 8

Kochi, Nov 25 (PTI) A Kerala court on Tuesday said it will on December 8 pronounce judgement in the 2017 actress assault case in which actor Dileep is one of the 10 accused.

The court concluded the hearing in the trial and reserved its verdict in the case which has seen several rounds of litigation in the Kerala High Court and the subordinate court over various issues, including tampering of evidence and cancellation of Dileep's bail.

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case, including actor Dileep, and all of them, including prime accused Sunil N S also known as 'Pulsar Suni', are out on bail.

All 10 accused have to appear before the trial court on December 8 when the verdict will be pronounced.