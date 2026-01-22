2019 exam manipulation being exposed, none will be spared: Rajasthan CM

Sirohi, Jan 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday rebutted Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's remarks on alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, saying manipulation of OMR sheets in exams held in 2019 is now being exposed and no one involved would be spared.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Gram Utthan Shivirs here, Sharma said the investigation into the alleged OMR sheet tampering during the previous Congress government had progressed significantly.

"Manipulation of OMR sheets in exams held in 2019 was now being exposed and no one involved would be spared," Sharma said.

He claimed that the matter had reached "even the former chief minister's residence".

Sharma said the role of Gehlot's personal security officer in the case is under scrutiny, adding that accountability would be fixed irrespective of position.

His remarks came hours after Gehlot demanded a thorough probe into recruitment examinations conducted in 2024 and 2025.

The chief minister accused the Congress of spreading misinformation on issues such as voter list revision and paper leaks, asserting that recruitment scams were common during the Congress regime, while no paper leak had occurred under the BJP government.

Referring to the cabinet's decision to bring a law on 'disturbed areas', Sharma said several localities witnessed distress and migration during the previous government, forcing people to leave their homes.

He said the new law aimed to prevent such situations and accused Congress of opposing it for political reasons.

Sharma said all alleged scams and irregularities of the previous government would be thoroughly investigated and those responsible for betraying the youngsters of the state would be brought to justice. PTI AG APL APL