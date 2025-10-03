2019 Gadchiroli blast: Charges framed against four remaining accused after SC order

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) A special NIA court here on Friday framed charges against four remaining accused in the case related to the blast carried out by Naxalites in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in May 2019, killing 15 police personnel and a civilian driver.

The court had in May 2024 framed charges against four of the eight accused.

But the case against Sathyanarayana Rani alias Kiran, Parasram Tulavi, Somsay Madavi and Kisan Hidami was separated as they challenged the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against them.

Accepting their contention, the Bombay High Court discharged them from MCOCA offences. The National Investigation Agency, which had probed the blast, challenged the order before the Supreme Court.

Last month, the apex court set aside the high court order, paving the way for framing charges against them under the MCOCA.

A trial in a criminal case starts once charges are framed.

Fifteen members of the Maharashtra police's Quick Response Team and the driver were killed when Naxalites blew up their vehicle in Gadchiroli district on May 1, 2019. PTI AVI KRK